Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 272,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.20. 646,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

