Brokerages Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Sapiens International also posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter worth $312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter worth $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

