Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report $2.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,918,513 shares of company stock worth $109,728,646. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,586,000 after acquiring an additional 317,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 245,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

CAG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.03. 2,223,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,931. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

