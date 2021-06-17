Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.73. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

