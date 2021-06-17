Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Down 32.7% in May

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BSN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 489,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84. Broadstone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

