Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report sales of $31.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.39 million and the highest is $31.70 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $29.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $132.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $134.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $167.57 million, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $182.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

BRMK stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 811,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,205. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

