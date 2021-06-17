Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report sales of $31.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.39 million and the highest is $31.70 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $29.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $132.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $134.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $167.57 million, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $182.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

BRMK stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 811,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,205. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.