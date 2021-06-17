Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 77.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 638,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,220,000 after purchasing an additional 277,641 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $6,153,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 177.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $1,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,006.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 737,136 shares of company stock valued at $50,754,806 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,161.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.