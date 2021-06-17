Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VC. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $6,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 64,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

VC opened at $120.12 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -572.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.96.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

