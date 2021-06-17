Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CMC opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $34.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

