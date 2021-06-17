Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,921 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

In other news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,226.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RXN shares. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

RXN opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $52.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

