Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 442.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,648 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,022 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,725,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,102,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,438,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.51.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

