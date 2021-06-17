Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in American Public Education by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Public Education by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 14.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of APEI opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.99.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on APEI. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.