Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $4,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $67.82 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.08.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

