Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.08

Shares of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 15127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.89.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

