BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.99. 463,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,609,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of research firms have commented on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Get BRF alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 230.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,343 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,778,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,910 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 157,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.