BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.99. 463,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,609,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.
A number of research firms have commented on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.80.
About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
Featured Article: Float
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.