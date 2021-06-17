Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 290 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,647,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,893,000 after purchasing an additional 220,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.12 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $116.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.