Bp Plc Trims Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 24,864 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.21. 115,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,774. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.