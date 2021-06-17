Bp Plc Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,036 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners grew its position in AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after buying an additional 2,742,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after buying an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $114.75. The company had a trading volume of 195,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,048. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

