Bp Plc Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bp Plc cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,082 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

MDT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.68. The company had a trading volume of 122,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,601. The stock has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

