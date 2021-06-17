Bp Plc Decreases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bp Plc reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,672 shares during the period. Lennar makes up about 0.8% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $24,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $33,978,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.28.

Lennar stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 219,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.84. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

