Bp Plc Buys 29,669 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bp Plc grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,135 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 1.0% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $29,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,558. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

