Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Invests $234,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 412,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,411,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,720,000 after acquiring an additional 417,953 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Citigroup by 232.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Citigroup by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 164,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $71.46 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.