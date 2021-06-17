Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers Sells 3,322 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.05. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

