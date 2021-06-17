Boosted Finance (BOOST) Reaches Market Cap of $547,487.03

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $547,487.03 and approximately $18,171.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.15 or 0.00023494 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00061083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00148139 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00183838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.59 or 0.00941575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,025.28 or 1.00234251 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

