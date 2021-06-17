BOOM (BOOM) Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOOM has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00061664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00023567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.62 or 0.00775902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00083784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.66 or 0.07775708 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,793,781 coins and its circulating supply is 778,763,049 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.