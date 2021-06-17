Bonded Finance Price Hits $0.0168 on Top Exchanges (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $104,464.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00060875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.60 or 0.00762604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00084120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

