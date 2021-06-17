BOMB Hits 24 Hour Volume of $207,479.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00005523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $207,479.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,959.31 or 1.00151594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00036948 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00082286 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000861 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002667 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,196 coins and its circulating supply is 905,408 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

