BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.02 million, a PE ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

