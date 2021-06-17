BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 123.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.