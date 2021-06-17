BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,879 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 98,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,434 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The First of Long Island by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 80,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The First of Long Island by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.13. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $537.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.58.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.