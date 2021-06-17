BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $234,000 Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball International by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBAL opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $504.69 million, a PE ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

