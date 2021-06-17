BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $210,000 Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $529,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $415,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $864.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCT. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.