BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 99.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $30.99 on Thursday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.60.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

