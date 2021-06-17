BMO Capital Markets Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$35.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FINGF. CIBC increased their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their target price on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17. Finning International has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

