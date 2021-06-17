Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $85.56 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 67,680 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 403,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 48,011 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 247,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

