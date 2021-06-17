Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $137.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.12% from the company’s previous close.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $125.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,830,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,148,000 after buying an additional 391,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after buying an additional 361,508 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

