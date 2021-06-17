Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Blucora traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 4766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,272,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,888,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $10,222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,206,000 after buying an additional 528,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $7,487,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1,821.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

