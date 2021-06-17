Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $30.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.89. 2,152,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 3.51. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $53,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,739 shares of company stock worth $6,361,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,420,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

