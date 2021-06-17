BLOCKv (VEE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $452,445.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $51.30 million and $452,445.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00061238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00025046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.35 or 0.00766256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00084158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042289 BTC.

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

