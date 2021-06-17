Blocery (BLY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. Blocery has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blocery has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00023494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.12 or 0.00768719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00083547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.72 or 0.07753038 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

Blocery (BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.