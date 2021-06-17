BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Insider Louise Nash Purchases 1,100 Shares

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) insider Louise Nash purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £10,054 ($13,135.62).

Shares of LON THRG opened at GBX 913 ($11.93) on Thursday. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 546 ($7.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 920 ($12.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £856.27 million and a PE ratio of 14.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 877.99.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

