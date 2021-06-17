BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Insider Louise Nash Purchases 1,100 Shares

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) insider Louise Nash purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £10,054 ($13,135.62).
Shares of LON THRG opened at GBX 913 ($11.93) on Thursday. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 546 ($7.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 920 ($12.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £856.27 million and a PE ratio of 14.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 877.99.
About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust
