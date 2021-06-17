BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 13th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.65. 46,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,750. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

