BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.25

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and traded as high as $13.58. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 27,468 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $8,007,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 185,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,273 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

