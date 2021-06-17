BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,313,511 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313,511 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Harmonic worth $130,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $9,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Harmonic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,894,000 after acquiring an additional 926,642 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Harmonic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,631,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 101,422 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.95 million, a P/E ratio of -54.86, a PEG ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

