BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,328,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Axonics worth $139,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Axonics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after buying an additional 568,745 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,868,000 after buying an additional 248,275 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Axonics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,280,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,947,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 713.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after buying an additional 919,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 265,766 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AXNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

