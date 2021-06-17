BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,397,235 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of WisdomTree Investments worth $126,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.67. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $994.79 million, a P/E ratio of -60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WETF. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.01.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

