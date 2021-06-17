BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,149,004 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149,004 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.16% of ImmunoGen worth $132,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMGN stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.93. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.36.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMGN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

