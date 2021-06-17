BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 47.2% in May

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the May 13th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE:BHK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 151,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,197. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $16.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $139,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.