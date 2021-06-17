Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in May

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 13th total of 435,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,388,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

OTCMKTS:BFARF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 861,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,001. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.