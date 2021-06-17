Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $404.40 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $21.77 or 0.00057597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,803.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.15 or 0.01566387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00428783 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004050 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

